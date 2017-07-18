Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit to Paralyzed Fan

The fan experienced a tragic accident a few days before their show. July 18, 2017 3:33 PM
By Abby Hassler

Zac Brown made one fan extremely happy this past weekend. The fan, Thomas Schoettle, was getting ready to see the band perform July 14 in New Jersey, when he experienced a tragic accident a few days before that left him paralyzed and unable to attend the show.

A family friend reached out to Brown on Facebook, relaying the details about how Schoettle experience a spinal cord injury after diving into a pool and asked if he would be willing to visit him in the hospital.

“Oh My God!” Schoettle shouted when he saw Brown walk through the door of his hospital room. “I can’t believe you guys are here. This is nuts.”

“I figured since you couldn’t come to us, we’d come and see you,” Brown told him. “Stay positive, that’s the best thing you can do.”

Watch the video below.

 

