Selena Gomez Returns as Host of WE Day

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez will return to host the third annual WE Day, a televised event that addresses social issues around the world. The program will air on CBS on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

“I am so happy to be hosting WE Day again,” Gomez said in a promo video. “This show’s about inspiration and positive ideas for change. So, if you wanna roll up your sleeves and make a difference, you’ve come to the right place.”

Gomez’s longtime friend Demi Lovato will also be on hand for the charitable evening, as will Alessia Cara with STOMP, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Tyrese Gibson, The Muppets and others. The night will include performances and inspirational speeches from youth who are changing the world with their actions as well as serious political issues, including equality, poverty, homelessness, inner city violence, social activism and education.

“We all know what it feels like to be underestimated. We know what it feels like to be judged. But what I want everyone to feel today is powerful. When we take care of each other, we build each other up. Because together we have the power,” Lovato said in another video.