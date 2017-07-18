Flea Shuts Down Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

The band's iconic bassist discounted the retirement rumors as "silly talk." July 18, 2017 11:37 AM
By Abby Hassler

The Red Hot Chili Peppers won’t be slowing down anytime soon. TMZ caught up with the band’s bassist Flea, who discounted any retirement rumors as “silly talk.”

Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Keidis on Chris Cornell: ‘I Don’t Know that Kind of Pain’

The initial talks about retirement came from drummer Chad Smith, who recently revealed a conversation he had with Flea about life on the road, saying, “We were riding in a van after a gig and Flea was like, ‘How much longer do you think we should… How do you think we should end this?'”

Despite Smith saying he didn’t know if they could continue touring for much longer, Flea said official retirement news would be a surprise to him, as the band had made no plans to stop playing music anytime soon.

Check out the video below.

