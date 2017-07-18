Nine Inch Nails Release New Track ‘This Is Not The Place’

The cut is the latest from their forthcoming EP 'Add Violence.' July 18, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails have released a new track titled “This Is Not The Place.”

Related: ‘Twin Peaks’ Features Nine Inch Nails Playing ‘She’s Gone Away’

The cut is the latest from their forthcoming EP Add Violence, which will be released this Friday, July 21. The EP is the second in a planned trilogy of new releases.

Trent Reznor’s haunting vocals come in at about the midway point of the dark atmospheric track. Hardcore fans will note that the packet of pills on the desk may continue an existing NIN storyline.

Check out  “This Is Not The Place” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live