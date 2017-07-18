Miranda Lambert on Anderson East: ‘He Owns My Heart’

The singer sent her boyfriend a very sweet birthday message. July 18, 2017 1:28 PM
miranda lambert

By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert wished her boyfriend Anderson East the sweetest message Monday (July 17) for his 30th birthday, calling him, ” a light that could outshine the sun.”

The country singer shared a black-and-white collage of her and East, with the caption, “Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart,” she wrote. “Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

Check out the post below.

