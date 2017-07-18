Meek Mill Drops Chapter 2 of ‘Wins And Losses’ Movie

This video takes place earlier in the day before the hospital scene in the part one. July 18, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Meek Mill

By Abby Hassler

Meek Mill dropped Chapter One of his Wins and Losses movie yesterday (July 18), and the second part of the film dropped today. This video takes place earlier in the day before the hospital scene in the part one.

Related: Meek Mill Drops Chapter One of ‘Wins and Losses’ Movie

This visual begins with four men strategically planning their drive-by mission. “Hey n—-, f—- you lookin’ nervous for?” one man asks another. “You alright?”

The guy responds, saying “F— you mean, I’m nervous? Man, I’m ’bout to murder shit. I’m killin’ anything movin’.”

After this exchange, the video shows the woman who gave birth and the young man who was frantically running through the hospital in Chapter One. The two are surrounded by family as her water breaks. Soon afterward, a bloody shootout breaks out nearby.

Watch both chapters below. Explicit language.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live