Louis Tomlinson Shares Lyrics for First Solo Single ‘Back to You’

By Annie Reuter

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is set to drop his debut solo single “Back To You” on Friday (July 21). The song is a collaboration with Bebe Rexha in which Tomlinson laments about a girl he can’t get out of his mind.

“I know my friends they give me bad advice/ like move on, get you out my mind/ But don’t you think I haven’t even tried,” Tomlinson sings. “You got me cornered and my hands are tied/ I tell myself I’m done with wicked games/ But then I get so numb with all the laughter that I forget about the pain.”

Tomlinson, who recently signed a big deal with Epic, promoted his step back into the spotlight with an interview and photo shoot with Noisey. The series of four pictures the pop singer in various poses brooding, smiling and looking relaxed while smoking a cigarette.

In addition to sharing the mic with Bebe Rexha, Tomlinson worked with Digital Farm Animals on the track. Tomlinson’s release on Friday makes him the last One Direction member to release solo material.