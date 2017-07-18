Guns N’ Roses ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Ads Appear in NYC

This Friday, Guns N’ Roses’ seminal album Appetite for Destruction turns 30 and the band has a Thursday night concert at New York City’s iconic Apollo Theater to celebrate. Giant advertisements for the album have appeared around New York City with the hashtag #APPETITE30TH.

One enormous advertisement appeared in Times Square, which longtime tour manager Del James shared on Instagram. In other places, simple posters have appeared.

It’s not clear whether the 30th anniversary will coincide with a re-release, dedicated tour or any other promotional efforts.

See some images from around NYC here:

