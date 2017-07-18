Ed Sheeran Cancels Price-Gouged Tickets on Resale Sites

By Hayden Wright

Ticket re-sellers can “flip” tickets for thousands of dollars above face value—a practice that gouges prices for fans and keeps profits from artists. Ed Sheeran just canceled 10,000 tickets for upcoming shows that had fallen into the hands of ticket resellers. Some appeared on dodgy resell sites for $1,300 or more.

Related: Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter Account

The tickets discovered on those sites will no longer admit fans to the shows. In their place, new tickets will appear on legitimate seller channels, which fans can buy at face value. It’s not clear whether those who overpaid will be able to obtain refunds for their now-cancelled tickets.

“Most ­profiteering companies heeded promoters’ warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be canceled,” Sheeran’s management told the Mirror.”This resulted in 90 percent of tickets being delivered into fans’ hands at the face value. The process of analyzing sales and canceling tickets purchased for purposes for resale will continue until the tour takes place.”

It’s a disruptive move for the short-term, but perhaps ticket resellers will think twice about gouging Ed Sheeran ticket prices in the future.