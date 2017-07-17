Vic Mensa Survives Fiery Plane Crash in ‘Rage’ Video

July 17, 2017 12:41 PM
Vic Mensa

By Abby Hassler

Vic Mensa dropped a new music video for his track “Rage” today (July 17), ahead of the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography. The record will arrive July 28.

In the video, Mensa uses a plane crash as an overt metaphor for his personal struggles with addiction and mental health. “Command, we’ve lost control/ The engine’s bound to crash,” Mensa raps in the opening lines.

Mensa wrote The Fader about the song and video, revealing, “This music video & song were done before the rest of the album was recorded, and really laid the foundation for the emotions that would become The Autobiography.”

Watch “Rage” below.

