By Abby Hassler

The National are in the midst of playing a two-day concert¬†at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York. During last night’s (July 16) set, the band played their forthcoming album Sleep Well Beast in its entirety.

During the event, which featured a collaborative performance with Mouse On Mars and Arone Dyer of Buke & Gase, a fan captured one of the band’s new tracks “Born to Beg.”

Watch the video below.