Ritchie Blackmore Open to Final Deep Purple Concert

"I would be available for one show — for nostalgic reasons," July 17, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Deep Purple, ritchie blackmore

Founding Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore says he’s open to a final show with his former band, but don’t hold your breath.

Related: Deep Purple Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drama Explained

“I think if they would be interested, and our schedules aligned, I would be available for one show — for nostalgic reasons,” Blackmore said in a new interview (translated by Blabbermouth). “But I don’t think Deep Purple have any interest in that. They have their niche and are not into doing things like that. We are friends and I’ve doing my music for twenty years, and they’re doing their stuff for twenty years. It’s probably not likely [to happen]. Also, their management wouldn’t like it, even if it was for just one show. Their management wouldn’t allow it, I’m sure.”

Blackmore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2016, but did not attend the ceremony due to ongoing drama with the band’s current management.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live