Moby & Rebekah Del Rio Make ‘Twin Peaks’ Cameo

More famous faces in the David Lynch universe. July 17, 2017 9:17 AM
By Hayden Wright

Last night, Ed Sheeran turned heads with his minor role on Game of Thrones—but David Lynch’s Twin Peaks reboot is still the reigning champion when it comes to music-star cameos. Last night, Moby appeared on the series with Rebekah Del Rio.

Del Rio played “No Stars” from her 2011 album Love Hurts Love Heals accompanied by Moby on guitar. They join Nine Inch Nails and others who’ve appeared on this edition of the series.

Pitchfork noted that both artists are acquainted with Lynch’s filmography: Del Rio appeared in his 2001 neo-noir Mulholland Drive, while Moby sampled “Laura Palmer’s Theme” from the original Twin Peaks on his single “Go.”

 

