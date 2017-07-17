Journey Dedicate ‘Lights’ to Steve Perry at Classic West Concert

July 17, 2017 11:32 AM
By Hayden Wright

When Journey performed at the Classic West festival at L.A.’s Dodgers Stadium, they cycled through their greatest hits from “Any Way You Want It” to “Don’t Stop Believing.” In one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments, lead singer Arnel Pineda dedicated Journey’s performance of “Lights” to former lead singer Steve Perry. Perry fronted Journey through the band’s most iconic eras and helped define the sound other lead vocalists have recreated.

Earlier this year, current members reunited with Perry for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Watch the tribute performance here:

