Thomas Rhett is the ‘Best Baby Daddy’

By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren recently adopted their daughter Willa and Lauren is now pregnant with their second child, who is due later this summer. Rhett’s wife has shared a photo online of her with her country star husband. and joked that he was the “best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of.”

Related: Thomas Rhett Celebrates 4th of July with New Daughter

“This pic makes me so happy because we haven’t done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago,” Lauren wrote in the caption. “And I just realllyyyyy do like him a lot & we’re not a dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up-just me and him on the farm in our happy place…yes @thedryhousenashvilledid my hair (I mean clearly) but other than that, this is us in our real life and I looooovveee it (although maybe next time we do personal photos I’d like to not be 40 lbs over my normal weight hahah) I love you honey! Best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of.”

Rhett also recently shared a loving post from their beach vacation, writing, “Can’t believe we will have a newborn not too long from now, 36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show.”

Check out the posts below.