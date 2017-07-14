The White Stripes Release Their First Ever Show ‘Live on Bastille Day’

By Abby Hassler

The White Stripes made their live debut 20 years ago today (July 14) at an open mic event at The Gold Dollar in Detroit. It was Bastille Day, 1997 and today Third Man Records is celebrating the occasion by releasing a live recording of the performance on Bastille Day 2017.

Jack White already released The White Stripes’ The First Show: Live on Bastille Day as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl exclusive for subscribers of Third Man’s Vault service. But it was never serviced to digital and streaming services, so this morning he opened up the vaults and unloaded the sliver of history.

The release features performances of “St. James Infirmary,” “Jimmy The Exploder” and “Love Potion #9.”

Listen to the three tracks below: