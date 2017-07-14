Meek Mill Drops ‘Issues’ Starring Lambos, Yachts and Girls

Meek Mill has dropped a video for his new single, “Issues” this morning (July 14).

Shot in Miami, the video showcases all things shot-caller: Lambos, yachts, SeaDoos, and lots of bikini-clad women.

“Issues” is the latest single from Mill’s third full-length album, Wins and Losses, which is set for a July 21 release. In to the new single, Meek unveiled the album’s tracklist which finds features with Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Yo Gotti and Rick Ross, The-Dream and more.

Wins and Losses Tracklist