JAY-Z and Beyoncé Go Out Without the Kids

July 14, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just released a photo of their newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, today (July 14) for their one-month birthday. Last night, however, TMZ caught the power couple having a night out in Los Angeles without their little ones in tow.

Related: JAY-Z Brings Powerfully Personal ‘4:44’ Video to the Masses

They were seen heading to Mack Sennett Studios in L.A., where they attended Vic Mensa’s listening party for his new album, The Autobiography. From the new photos, it’s hard to believe that the Lemonade superstar gave birth to twins only a month ago. See the photos here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live