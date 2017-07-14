Harry Styles & Prince Harry Reunite at ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere

By Abby Hasler

Two of the world’s most famous Harrys have crossed passed, and their fans will never be the same. Yesterday (July 13), Harry Styles and Prince Harry reunited at the premiere for the World War II film, Dunkirk.

The Harrys, who first met in Nov. 2015, bumped into one another on the red carpet, where they shook hands and had a friendly chat. Styles is one of the stars of Dunkirk, which was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Fans were thrilled by the “When Harry Met Harry” encounter, and immediately took to the internet to write such messages as, “Harry Styles meeting Prince Harry is proof that my vision board works.”

Check out the fan posts below.

Harry Styles meeting Prince Harry is proof that my vision board works —

Haley Prazak (@HaleyPrazak) July 14, 2017