French Montana and The Weeknd Drop ‘A Lie’ Video

July 14, 2017 4:34 PM
By Abby Hassler

French Montana dropped the new music video for his “A Lie” track today (July 14) off sophomore album, Jungle Rules, which is now available for download. The video features collaborations from The Weeknd and Max B.

In the video, the two artists ride through the streets of New York City and end up on a yacht of fancy women in all-white swimwear. Montana and The Weeknd end up partying with an excited crowd. Max B does not appear in the video, as he is currently incarcerated.

Watch the explicit “A Lie” video below.

