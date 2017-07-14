DMX Arrested for Tax Evasion

By Robyn Collins

Rapper DMX just added tax fraud to his list of legal woes. On Thursday (July 13) the rapper was arrested by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service for trying to avoid paying $1.7 million in taxes.

According to a release from the U.S Attorney’s office, DMX was charged with 14 counts including “one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.”

In addition, DMX filed a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that listed his income as “unknown” for 2011 and 2012 and as $10,000 for 2013, while the federal charges claim that the rapper received hundreds of thousands of dollars of income during that time.

The charges also allege that between 2010-15, DMX earned more than $2.3 million, and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties, which were moved into the bank accounts of his managers who “disbursed it to him in cash or used it to pay his personal expenses.”

This isn’t the artist’s only legal trouble. He’s chalked up at least 15 driving arrests, arrests for theft, DUI, drug possession, animal cruelty, failure to pay child support, just to list a few.

He has previously admitted to mental health problems, including depression, bipolar disorder, and addiction, and has sought treatment at various rehab centers.

DMX is scheduled to appear today (July 14) in Manhattan Federal Court.