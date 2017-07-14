Demi Lovato Explains ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ Teases Upcoming Album

"It's an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above." July 14, 2017 8:05 AM
By Robyn Collins

Pop star Demi Lovato is currently promoting her new single “Sorry Not Sorry” by performing the song at house parties. And now she’s opened up about the song and her upcoming album with a series of fan question and answers on Twitter.

The singer described “Sorry Not Sorry” as “an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f——- savage!!!”

Lovato also talked about her new R&B/pop vibes, teased some collaborations on the album, and dished about her new video, saying, “I think it was the funnest video that I’ve ever shot,” The project features cameos from Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton.

Lovato also gave a shout out to her favorite playlist song, “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller.

Watch her answers here:

