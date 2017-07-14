Beyoncé’s Family, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian React to Pic of Twins

 "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world," Tina Knowles wrote. July 14, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé broke the internet once again today (July 14) when she shared the first photo of her one-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Now, celebrities are taking to social media to express their excitement over the image.

Related: JAY-Z and Beyoncé Go Out Without the Kids

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lorde, Pharrell and Jessica Alba all “liked” Queen Bey’s post, while Ashley Graham commented with four praise hands emojis.

Zendaya called the photo “breathtaking” and retweeted the image. Nicki Minaj also reposted the shot with the caption “👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼”

In addition to celebrity reactions, the Lemonade singer’s parents also chimed in. Her mother Tina Knowles wrote, “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing.”

And dad, Matthew Knowles wrote, “Beautiful!” with the hashtag #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”

Check out the posts below:

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live