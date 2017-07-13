Watch Travis Scott Ride a Giant Animatronic Bird at Kendrick Lamar Show

July 13, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott

By Abby Hassler

Travis Scott made his debut performance supporting Kendrick Lamar on his DAMN. tour last night (July 12) in Phoenix, AZ. To mark the occasion, Scott flew onto the stage on a giant animatronic bird.

Related: Nas and Travis Scott Join DJ Khaled for ‘It’s Secured’ Video

The rapper seems to not be afraid of heights, as earlier this year, he urged his fans to jump from the balcony into the crowd at a show in New York City.

He also fell through a hole while performing with Drake in March, later exclaiming, “I didn’t fall, dude, I flew. I was floating. I don’t fall. S—, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man.”

Check out clips from the performance below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live