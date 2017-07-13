Travis Scott Drops Trippy ‘Butterfly Effect’ Video

Travis Scott has released a video for his latest single, “Butterfly Effect.” Although the xx rapper makes frequent appearances in the visual effects-heavy clip, the real star of the video is a fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan wrapped in gold metallic vinyl.

Although the Houston rapper makes frequent appearances in the visual effects-heavy clip, the real stars of the video is a fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan wrapped in gold metallic vinyl, a Suzuki dirtbike rider doing wheelies and a whole bunch of models stunting poolside.

This marks the second time he has collaborated with the directing duo, BRTHR. “I like how they make my ideas come to life,” Travis says.

Scott recently joined Kendrick Lamar for their 20-city nationwide run on the DAMN. Tour.