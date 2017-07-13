Queens of the Stone Age Drop Video Teaser for ‘Villains’ Album

By Hayden Wright

Queens of the Stone age are preparing for the release of their new album Villains, and the band has dropped a high-energy teaser. In the minute-long clip, band members rock out to a new track with manic, dance-able energy. Josh Homme’s delivery of “desperation can lead to madness” evokes Gang of Four’s 1979 track “Natural’s Not in It.”

“There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing,” Homme told NME. “In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think Villains is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts.’ This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlor or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Watch the teaser for Villains here: