2 Chainz is Already Recording His Next Album

By Hayden Wright

2 Chainz released his fourth studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music last month and the rapper already has his sights set on album number five. During a recent interview, he said he’s hit the studio with Q-Tip to record “conceptual,” “well thought-out” new material.

“I told him, imagine a trappin’ ass Midnight Marauders,” the rapper said, referring to A Tribe Called Quest’s 1993 album. 2 Chainz added that he hopes to be “more of a curator of my next project.”

The rapper said he’s shown Q-Tip the merits of his more impulsive, amped-up approach in the studio, reports The Fader.

“He was over there chopping and I’m like, ‘listen, load up a beat, bruh!'” 2 Chainz recalled. “He was like, ‘bruh, these are real bars.’ I was like, ‘yeah, I know!’”

The Pretty Girls Love Trap Music phase of 2 Chainz’ career is far from over, though. The rapper continues to use a pink “trap house” in Atlanta to shed light on social issues like HIV testing and youth participation in the church.