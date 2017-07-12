The Killers Promise a ‘More Tender Side’ on Upcoming Album

By Annie Reuter

The Killers’ upcoming project Wonderful Wonderful isn’t due out until September, but frontman Brandon Flowers wants fans to know that the record will reveal “the more tender side” of the band. In addition, the singer said the lyrics will be personal and will showcase Flowers in a way that he describes as “more bare than I’ve ever been.”

“I’m turning the pen around on myself,” Flowers told NME. “I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.”

The singer acknowledged that there have been personal elements in previous songs, including “Mr. Brightside” and “Read My Mind,” and said it’s those sections that fans have related to the most.

“What I like about songs that I love to perform [is that] most are songs that sort of went into that territory and connect with people,” he adds. “Even ‘Mr. Brightside’ was a personal song, or ‘Read My Mind’ – these are songs [that] tend to come from those real places. I really wanted to do that more on this record.”