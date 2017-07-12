Louis Tomlinson Teases New Single ‘Back To You’

In just over a week there’s a good chance you’ll be able to hear solo tracks by every member One Direction member on the radio. Louis Tomlinson, the singer who previously dubbed himself the “forgettable” 1D member, will be the last of the group to release a solo single.

On Tuesday (July 11), Tomlinson shared a short video teaser announcing that his new music will be available on July 21. The 12-second clip features a snippet of his first single “Back To You” and shows Tomlinson gearing up for a game of soccer as he sings, “I just keep on coming back to you.”

The words “Back to You” are written on a chalkboard at the end of the clip and Tomlinson used the hashtag #BackToYou to announce the new music to fans.

If Tomlinson reaches the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 like his four former bandmates, One Direction will be a more successful boy band than the Beatles, since they will have charted as both a group and individually as solo artists, reports Billboard.

