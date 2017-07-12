DJ Khaled is Selling His Clothes for Charity

By Abby Hassler

When DJ Khaled isn’t dominating the music scene or posting adorable photos of the world’s youngest executive producer, Asahd, he is forming a new partnership that will benefit high school students in need.

Khaled has teamed up with the online reselling service, Poshmark, to sell clothes from his own wardrobe to support and motivate teens to graduate from high school, according to Vibe.

The producer has already posted four collections online, including the matching powder blue, satin suits he and his son Asahd wore on his 10th studio album cover, Grateful. All proceeds from the sales will benefit his “Win More music” campaign, which collaborates with the nonprofit Get Schooled.

Fans can check out some of Khaled’s threads on Poshmark’s website.