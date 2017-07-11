Dancing Daydreams Come True in Major Lazer’s ‘Know No Better’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Major Lazor dropped the new music video for their star-studded collaboration “Know No Better” featuring appearances from Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo. The video centers around a teenager escaping suburbia to become a high-profile back-up dancer.

Directed by Philip Andelman, the video goes back and forth between dull reality and an extravagant dream world where the teen gets to work in a recording studio and kiss his crush. The video closes with the teen dancing to impress his crush at a diner, while Diplo watches from another booth.

“I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls, but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash’s solo from ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,'” Andelman said according to Rolling Stone. “I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid’s daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings.”

Watch “Know No Better” below.