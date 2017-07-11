Falling In Reverse Drop ‘Stranger Things’ Inspired ‘Superhero’ Video

A group of abused children plan their escape to outer space via a homemade spaceship.  July 11, 2017 11:18 AM
Falling In Reverse have released a video for their new single, “Superhero,” inspired by the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. The opening title sequence even borrow’s the show’s logo design.

In the exciting new video, fans find FIR frontman Ronnie Radke singing while a group of abused children plan their escape to outer space via a homemade spaceship.

“Superhero” is the second single from Radke’s most ambitious album to date, Coming Home, concurring heavy topics with positive messages. Watch the video below.

Coincidently, the online network announced today that Stranger Things 2 will premiere October 27.

