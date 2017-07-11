Dr. Dre and Eminem Created ‘My Name Is’ within Minutes of Meeting

By Abby Hassler

Dr. Dre and Eminem discuss their first meeting in the new HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones.

In the clip, Eminem talks about the awe he felt meeting Dre, one of his biggest idols. “I’m looking at Dre like, ‘Dude I see you on TV all the time – you one of my biggest influences in life,'” he revealed.

Dre recalled Eminem showing up in a ridiculously bright yellow sweatsuit for their first encounter, but also how quickly their working chemistry was cemented.

Mere moments after pressing play, Dre said Eminem began spitting the hook for his 1999 hit, breakout single “My Name Is.”

“That’s what happened,” Dre said. “Our first day, in the first few minutes of us being together in the studio.”

Watch the explicit clip below.