Watch Coldplay Fan in Wheelchair Perform Onstage

July 11, 2017
Filed Under: Coldplay

By Abby Hassler

Coldplay loves to provide their fans an experience they will never forget. For one fan in particular, the band kicked the fun up to a whole new level, inviting him up onstage to perform with them at their show in Dublin.

In a fan video, a young man named Rob in a wheelchair is seen crowd-surfing, which initially caught frontman Chris Martin’s eye.

“A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic,” Rob revealed to BBC News. “He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view. Chris Martin invited me up onstage so that I was on stage with Coldplay.”

When he got up onstage, Martin hugged Rob and improvised a tune about him and the city with the fan playing the harmonica.

“He is 29-years-old and training is his job,” Martin sang, “Here we are in Dublin, what an awesome crowd. I’ve been around the whole wide world, never seen anybody so loud.”

Watch the video below.

