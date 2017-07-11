Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

By Annie Reuter

Carrie Underwood and her hockey star husband Mike Fisher celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday (July 10). The singer shared a selfie with the Nashville Predators captain on their special day and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together…,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Fisher shared a photo of his beautiful wife at dinner.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!” he captions a photo of Underwood looking at him with a smile from across the table.

The couple was married in July 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia. They met in 2008 at one of Underwood’s concerts and began dating shortly after. They are the parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah.