Sky Ferreira Acts for David Lynch, Opens Blondie Concert

Sky is juggling many side projects. July 10, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Sky Ferreira

By Hayden Wright

Sky Ferreira has kept fans waiting for her follow-up to Night Time, My Time, but she answered the phone when David Lynch offered her a spot on his Twin Peaks sequel. Last night (July 9), she played a washed-up Bang Bang Bar customer with unkempt hair and a grisly rash. The scene also included Hudson Mohawk and NYC synth-pop trio Au Revoir Simone appearing later in the episode—running up Lynch’s tab of famous musician cameos.

Related: Eddie Vedder Contributes New Song ‘Out of Sand’ to ‘Twin Peaks’ Soundtrack

Ferreira also has a role in the hit summer action flick Baby Driver, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort.

Sky’s music career also hit a high note last night: She opened for Blondie and Garbage at the Hollywood Bowl, performing a cover of ‘Til Tuesday’s 1985 hit “Voices Carry.”

Watch footage from Ferreira’s latest music and acting projects here:

#skyferreira #voicescarry #tilltuesday #80skid 😍👍🏼👍🏼

A post shared by @che_la90042 on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live