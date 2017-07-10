Meek Mill Shares ‘Wins & Losses’ Release Date, Cover Art

Meek Mill has announced that his highly anticipated studio album Wins & Losses will drop on July 21.

“Wins & Losses is my new album and I’m just breaking down the wins & losses of my life,” said Mill in a prepared statement. “It’s all about what molded me into being Meek Mill today and the trials and tribulations of my life that made me bigger and better.”

The album will arrive with a short film directed by Spike Jordan. The movie is the follow-up to Meek’s recent visual for the politically charged and culturally relevant song “Young Black America” featuring The Dream.

Check out Meek’s new cover art below, and film preview below.

WINS AND LOSSES!!! 7/21 MY 3rd "really 4th" STUDIO ALBUM!!! Let's get it A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT