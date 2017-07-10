Lindsay Ell Releases ‘Waiting on You’ Video

July 10, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Lindsay Ell

By Abby Hassler

Lindsay Ell debuted her music video for “Waiting on You” today (July 10) off of her upcoming EP, Worth the Wait.

In the video, Ell shows off her guitar skills in a Nashville warehouse, while a male love interest plays records in a wood-paneled bedroom.

“It’s the progression of a relationship, of wanting love, of finding love, of deciding when love is not right, of letting go of love when it’s ok to give yourself permission to be like, ‘I need to move on from this, and having hope that you’re gonna find love again,'” Ell told Rolling Stone Country regarding the song’s meaning.

Watch “Waiting on You” below.

Listen Live