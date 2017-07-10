Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Photo of Blake Shelton & Youngest Son

July 10, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: blake shelton, gwen stefani

By Abby Hassler

Gwen Stefani’s children seem to love her country singer boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The pop star shared an adorable photo this past weekend of Shelton goofing around with her youngest son.

Related: Gwen Stefani Throws Blake Shelton a Special Birthday Celebration

She shared the photo on social media with the caption, “#summer2017 love u guys gx” with a telling heart emoji. The country star seems to get along with her children: three-year-old Apollo, eight-year-old Zuma and 10-year-old Kingston.

“They’re just into him [Shelton]… Who isn’t?” Stefani said in an interview with Extra earlier this year. “We always have fun together, it’s a blast.”

Check out the cute post below.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live