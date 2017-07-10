Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Photo of Blake Shelton & Youngest Son

By Abby Hassler

Gwen Stefani’s children seem to love her country singer boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The pop star shared an adorable photo this past weekend of Shelton goofing around with her youngest son.

She shared the photo on social media with the caption, “#summer2017 love u guys gx” with a telling heart emoji. The country star seems to get along with her children: three-year-old Apollo, eight-year-old Zuma and 10-year-old Kingston.

“They’re just into him [Shelton]… Who isn’t?” Stefani said in an interview with Extra earlier this year. “We always have fun together, it’s a blast.”

Check out the cute post below.