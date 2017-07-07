Maren Morris on Paving the Way for Future Female Musicians

By Abby Hassler

This year has been a success for Maren Morris following the release of her debut album, Hero. She recently sat down with Glamour to talk about her career and was asked about her role in paving the way for future female musicians.

“I see a lot of girls at my shows, and a lot of them come to my meet and greets and say they’re aspiring songwriters or ask advice about how I made it,” Morris explained. “I’m hoping that what I’m creating is not just the music, but this projection of strength.”

Morris went on to talk about how she isn’t always strong, but she believes her fans realize that there is “strength in vulnerability” and that they “don’t have to be ashamed of feeling sad.” She also talked about how important it is for women to take control rather than just chasing guys or worry about being pretty for them.

“Those are really basic human qualities that no one in a long time has said plainly in a song in country music,” Morris said. “I’m hopefully opening up a floodgate of new artists, male or female, to be unique and authentic, and not a carbon copy of someone’s sound, look, or identity. Hopefully, my music has opened up a door for people who are outliers.”