Haim Talk Emotionally Revealing ‘Something to Tell You’

By Robyn Collins

Haim’s Something To Tell You is an emotional coming of age album for the sisters.

“Este just turned 31, I just turned 28 and Alana just turned 25,” says singer Danielle Haim. “It’s definitely a record about growing up and figuring out your feelings, and working through different relationships.”

Related: Haim Take ‘Want You Back’ to ‘The Tonight Show’

The project is about all the different twists and turns a relationship can take. From the euphoria of realizing you’ve found something worth keeping to the pain of knowing it’s time for something to end, the content spans the multiple phases of love, Danielle told NPR.

All of the sisters play percussion on Something To Tell You. “Drums are our first instrument. Our father’s a drummer. So at the end of each [live] show we’ve done this big drum send-off,” Danielle said. “But since it’s never been on an actual track, we added it to the end of a song called ‘Let Me Go,’ and that’s always been our finale, so we thought we should have this specific part on our new record. We all play percussion on the record, and we wanted a song that kind of exploded.”

Listen to Something to Tell You below.