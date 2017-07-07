Listen to DJ Shadow’s New EP ‘The Mountain Has Fallen’

By Robyn Collins

DJ Shadow has released his new EP The Mountain Has Fallen, named accordingly, following his 2016 release, The Mountain Will Fall.

The four-track EP includes “Systematic,” a Nas collaboration, “Horror Show” which features Danny Brown, “Corridors” featuring Steven Price, and an instrumental production called “Good News.” Listen to the EP below.

The MC recently also shared his “Systematic” music video.

View DJ Shadow’s tour schedule here.