Watch Arcade Fire Cover Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

As a treat to the crowd at their Manchester show yesterday (July 6), Arcade Fire played Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” They also inserted a snippet of New Order’s “Temptation” at the end of “Afterlife.”

The concert took place approximately one month after the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s show. Frontman Win Butler thanked the crowd for “not being scared” to come to their show and called them “a f—— inspiration to the rest of the world.”

Watch Arcade Fire cover Joy Division below:

Arcade Fire’s setlist:

‘Everything Now’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Here Comes the Night Time’

‘Signs Of Life’

‘No Cars Go’

‘Intervention’

‘The Suburbs’

‘The Suburbs (Continued)’

‘Ready To Start’

‘Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Reflektor’

‘Afterlife’/’Temptation’

‘Creature Comfort’

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘We Exist’

‘Wake Up’

‘Neon Bible’/ ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

A gaggle of celebrities were in attendance during two shows at London’s York Hall earlier in the week, reports, NME. Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem were there as well as Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon.

Arcade Fire’s new album Everything Now is scheduled for release on July 28.

Everything Now Tracklist:

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’