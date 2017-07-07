All American Rejects Unveil Gritty Short Film for ‘Sweat’

All American Rejects have paired two new songs “Sweat” and “Close Your Eyes” for an epic 11-minute video starring frontman Tyson Ritter.

The short film finds Ritter battling with his own identity, which takes the form of businessman by day and prostitute by night. “The film is a story about this functioning identity crisis and expectations on how we’re supposed to be in a public place,” reflects Ritter.

Both songs are available now as a 2-track EP, titled SWEAT.

Beginning July 13th the band will embark on a month-long tour with Dashboard Confessional. The tour kicks off at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on July 13 and will conclude on August 15 in Highland Park, IL (dates below). Tickets are available via Live Nation.

All American Rejects 2017 Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Jul 13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center

Jul 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

Jul 17 – Garden Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical

Jul 18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

Jul 20 – Sioux Falls, SD* @ The District

Jul 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

Jul 22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

Jul 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Jul 25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Jul 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

Jul 27 – Cleveland, OH* @ House of Blues

Jul 29 – Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage

Jul 30 – Bethlehem, PA* @ Sands Event Center

Aug 03 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage

Aug 04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug 05 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 06 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Aug 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

Aug 10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Aug 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug 14 – Louisville, KY* @ Mercury Ballroom

Aug 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Aug 16 – Indianapolis, IN* @ Indiana State Fair

Aug 18 – Lawrence, KS* @ Liberty Hall

Aug 19 – Ogden, KS* @ Victory Fest