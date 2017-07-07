All American Rejects Unveil Gritty Short Film for ‘Sweat’

All American Rejects have paired two new songs “Sweat” and “Close Your Eyes” for an epic 11-minute video starring frontman Tyson Ritter.
The short film finds Ritter battling with his own identity, which takes the form of businessman by day and prostitute by night. “The film is a story about this functioning identity crisis and expectations on how we’re supposed to be in a public place,” reflects Ritter.
Both songs are available now as a 2-track EP, titled SWEAT.
Related: My Chemical Romances Gerard Way Keeps Reunion Hopes Alive
Beginning July 13th the band will embark on a month-long tour with Dashboard Confessional. The tour kicks off at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on July 13 and will conclude on August 15 in Highland Park, IL (dates below). Tickets are available via Live Nation.
All American Rejects 2017 Tour with Dashboard Confessional
Jul 13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center
Jul 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
Jul 17 – Garden Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical
Jul 18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
Jul 20 – Sioux Falls, SD* @ The District
Jul 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth
Jul 22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
Jul 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Jul 25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Jul 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
Jul 27 – Cleveland, OH* @ House of Blues
Jul 29 – Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage
Jul 30 – Bethlehem, PA* @ Sands Event Center
Aug 03 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage
Aug 04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug 05 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 06 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
Aug 10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Aug 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug 14 – Louisville, KY* @ Mercury Ballroom
Aug 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
Aug 16 – Indianapolis, IN* @ Indiana State Fair
Aug 18 – Lawrence, KS* @ Liberty Hall
Aug 19 – Ogden, KS* @ Victory Fest