Zedd & Liam Payne Team for ‘Get Low’

Zedd and Liam Payne has joined forces for the new track “Get Low.”

The cut follows the former One Direction singer’s solo debut track “Strip That Down,” and the German producer’s hit “Stay,” which features Alessia Cara.

“I’m super excited about that song, it’s the definition of a summer song to me personally,” Zedd told Beats 1. “The easiest way to describe it would be a Drake-ish influence sound but very open to do something that sounds unique and different which I love.”

“I think it’s a really good balance between where he’s going with his solo project and where I’m going with my own music,” he continued. “It’s right in between, without Liam I might’ve not have finished this song. He really pulled it towards the direction that I would not have and I love where It is. I would say it’s probably the most urban-ish influence song I’ve ever done, It’s insanely catchy and I feel like you’re gonna hate it after a while because it’s so catchy.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.