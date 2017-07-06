Muse Use AI and Machine Learning for ‘Dig Down’ Lyric Video

By Abby Hassler

Muse have forged new ground in the music video field by using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create a new lyric video for their single “Dig Down.”

Related: Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details of 2017 Release

The technology will create a new video every day for a month using hundreds of hours of footage to feature high-profile personalities voicing the lyrics to the band’s latest single. The video was created with the tech development agency, Branger_Briz.

“AI is so often deployed in a very invisible way, so it was exciting to collaborate on a project with the band that brings it to the fore,” Branger Briz said. “We think it’s important to have public discourse about the promise and perils of these emerging and incredibly influential technologies and it’s great to work with Muse to instigate those conversations.”

Check out the first clip below.