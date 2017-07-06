Beyonce’s Father Says Twins aren’t New to Knowles Family

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Matthew Knowles (Beyoncé’s father and former manager) shared an Instagram video explaining that twins run in his family. As the world awaits the reveal of Bey and JAY-Z’s newborn twins, a bit of genealogy is food for thought: Matthew says he’s working on a new book and discovered the family tendency through research.

“In the research that was done for [my new] book, I was able to learn about my heritage, my family, and going back to my great, great grandmother,” he says. “I was also learning that my grandmother, Hester, actually had brothers that were twins, Sidney Moore and Gitney Moore!”

“You can see that the twins started in our ancestry, and Beyoncé should be proud of that,” he added. Matthew announced the Carter twins’ arrival on June 18, writing “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.” He and Beyoncé have been quasi-estranged since he ceased managing her career amid personal problems.