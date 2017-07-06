Listen to Kesha’s New Track ‘Praying’

Kesha has debuted a new track titled “Praying.”

The song is Kesha’s first since she was the featured vocalist on Zedd’s 2016 cut “True Colors.” The singer’s last studio album Warrior was released back in 2012. Since then she has been in embroiled in a legal battle with her former mentor and producer Dr. Luke. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit.

The song serves as the first single from Kesha’s forthcoming album Rainbow, which will be released on August 11.

Check out Kesha’s new song below.

