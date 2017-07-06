French Montana’s ‘Jungle Rules’ Track List Features Future, The Weeknd, Quavo

By Hayden Wright

French Montana got a little help from his friend Drake unveiling Jungle Rules, his upcoming second studio album. Though Drake doesn’t appear on the track list released today, French recruited some other rap superstars to lend support. Collaborations feature Travis Scott, Pharrell, Quavo of Migos, T.I., Young Thug and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd appears on “A Lie” with Max B., the rapper currently incarcerated for 75 years on a manslaughter charge (Montana announced he accepted a plea bargain for a shorter sentence last year). Chinx, the rapper who was killed in a 2015 drive-by shooting, appears on the album’s first track “Whiskey Eyes.”

So far, fans have heard “Unforgettable” (featuring Swae Lee) and “No Pressure” (featuring Future).