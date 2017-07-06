Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind ‘Concrete And Gold’

Foo Fighters will release their ninth studio album Concrete And Gold Sept. 15. This will be the band’s follow-up to their 2014 album Sonic Highways. In a recent interview, frontman Dave Grohl sat down to talk about the themes of the new record and the meaning behind its title.

“It’s also the title of the last song. There’s sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record,” he said. “The chorus [of the song ‘Concrete And Gold’] says, ‘I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.’ It’s kind of beautiful.”

Grohl continued, explaining that the record’s theme deals with “hope and desperation” and acknowledges that “some of it is a little political.”

